Disney and Netflix Need to Follow Warner Bros. Discovery's Lead On This One Crucial Point

Ad-supported streaming options are on the rise as consumers demand cheaper entertainment options. Recent data has crowned Warner Bros . Discovery's (NASDAQ: WBD) HBO Max as having the best ad-supported offerings.Here's why Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) would be wise to follow Warner's approach to advertising. As the cost of living rises globally, cuts in discretionary spending are driving up demand for ad-supported streaming services. In fact, the number of viewers using free, ad-supported options has more than doubled in the last year, making it the fastest-growing streaming tier, according to a Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) report published July 21. The rise in demand prompted streaming giants Disney and Netflix to announce in March that ad-supported tiers are in the works for their flagship platforms. Continue reading