|
15.08.2022 16:00:00
Disney and Netflix Need to Follow Warner Bros. Discovery's Lead On This One Crucial Point
Ad-supported streaming options are on the rise as consumers demand cheaper entertainment options. Recent data has crowned Warner Bros. Discovery's (NASDAQ: WBD) HBO Max as having the best ad-supported offerings.Here's why Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) would be wise to follow Warner's approach to advertising. As the cost of living rises globally, cuts in discretionary spending are driving up demand for ad-supported streaming services. In fact, the number of viewers using free, ad-supported options has more than doubled in the last year, making it the fastest-growing streaming tier, according to a Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) report published July 21. The rise in demand prompted streaming giants Disney and Netflix to announce in March that ad-supported tiers are in the works for their flagship platforms. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!