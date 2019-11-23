Disney and Points of Light Celebrate 'Family Volunteer Day'

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, The Walt Disney Company and Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, hosted "Family Volunteer Day" activities at Disney Springs to celebrate the power of volunteerism. Thousands of Disney cast members and guests participated in events with local nonprofits that encouraged families to volunteer in their communities.

The Aguirre family of McAllen, Texas, was chosen as the first Disney and Points of Light "Volunteer Family of the Year" following a nationwide search conducted on ABC's "Good Morning America."

The Aguirres started their organization after daughter Emily asked how they could help the homeless in their community. What started as a small family volunteer project has now grown to a volunteer group of more than 100 people delivering 40 meals a day to people in need.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek honored the Aguirre family today during an inspiring ceremony at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Speaking at the event, Chapek said the power of volunteerism is the ability of one person, or one family, to make a difference in their community and help change the world.

"That's why each year, our cast members dedicate hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours and why today, at Disney sites around the world, cast and guests are participating in volunteer activities as part of Family Volunteer Day," Chapek said.

Disney and Points of Light have inspired more than 3 million hours of service through the Disney Family Volunteering Reward Program, which grants Disney theme park tickets to eligible U.S. nonprofits and schools for hosting family-friendly volunteer projects.

Since the program launched in January 2018, more than 700,000 families have volunteered and more than 8,500 nonprofits and schools have participated, including more than 1,700 that had never hosted family-friendly volunteer projects before.

To learn more about Disney Family Volunteering Reward Program, visit www.pointsoflight.org/disneyrewards.

