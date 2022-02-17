|
17.02.2022 03:00:25
Disney Announces Master-Planned Residential Communities
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The Walt Disney Corporation's latest venture will either result in The Happiest Place On Earth or a total nightmare, depending on who you ask.On Wednesday, the House of Mouse announced plans for "Storyliving by Disney," a series of meticulously manicured and Disney-branded communities that fans and families won't just visit, but actually live in full-time.Continue reading
