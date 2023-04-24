|
24.04.2023 22:01:59
Disney Begins Second Round of Layoffs With More on the Way. Should Investors Be Worried?
You know things are tough when the world's most famous mouse is watching his budget.In a memo to cast members (what the company calls its employees) on Monday, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced the next wave in its corporate realignment, which includes its second -- and largest -- round of layoffs.This week's cuts will bring the total workforce reductions to roughly 4,000, putting the company about halfway to its previously announced target. In conjunction with Disney's first quarter financial report, the media company announced plans to cut a total of 7,000 jobs, with the initial round of reductions occurring in late March. Continue reading
