Disney Board Meeting Places CEO Bob Chapek Under Spotlight

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Performance reviews can be anxiety-inducing for anyone. Especially when you've just stepped into the impossibly large shoes left by a beloved and successful predecessor.That's essentially what Disney CEO Bob Chapek is facing this week, as Disney kicks off a two-day board meeting spanning Monday and Tuesday after a not-so-storybook start to Chapek's tenure. With his contract ending next February and yet to be renewed, the gathering comes at a critical juncture for the leader of the House of Mouse.