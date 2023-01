Disney Braces for a Proxy Fight with Nelson Peltz

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Just call him Cruella de Peltz.Even with Bob Iger back in the CEO chair and the splashy scoop of Nike executive chairman Mark Parker to serve as Disney 's new board chair, legendary activist investor Nelson Peltz and his asset management firm Trian Partners still see the need to launch an activist campaign to "Restore the Magic" of the Magic Kingdom.Continue reading