24.08.2022 13:15:00
Disney Brings the Magic to This High-Growth Stock
The global economic slowdown has caused e-commerce stocks to tank. With inflation reaching its highest point in decades in many countries, investors are worried consumers will pull back spending on discretionary goods, like those commonly sold on e-commerce sites. Some businesses operating in this space have already seen a pullback in demand, and the market is punishing e-commerce stocks as a result -- Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) is no exception. Global-E helps its customers accelerate their cross-border sales and adoption by creating a seamless, localized experience for shoppers. The company has also streamlined logistics and returns for its customers, making it easy to do business anywhere in the world.Shares of Global-E have plunged 46% year to date, despite posting robust second-quarter results and announcing a partnership with one of the most influential brands on earth: Walt Disney. Here's everything you should know about this deal, and why you might want to take a closer look at Global-E.Continue reading
