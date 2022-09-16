|
16.09.2022 17:07:00
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Is Taking Heat but Making the Right Decisions for Now
The boo birds weren't many, but they were clearly audible in voicing their disdain when Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Chapek was introduced to the stage during the D23 Expo this past weekend. It's sloppy etiquette, but the act of disrespect isn't exactly a surprise. The D23 Expo is an event for diehard Disney fans, and a lot of them aren't pleased with the money-making decisions that Chapek has made in his two and a half years at the helm. The rub is that it's not up to the superfans to decide if Chapek goes or stays. The fans may know the words to every song in Encanto -- not just "We Don't Talk About Bruno" -- and can recite the entire Haunted Mansion attraction preshow narration, but it's Disney's board of directors that felt comfortable enough in Chapek to extend him as CEO through 2025. Image source: Disney.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|10.08.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|10.08.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|10.08.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.20
|Walt Disney overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.02.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.10.20
|Walt Disney Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,30
|0,00%
|Walt Disney
|108,12
|-2,56%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|8 194,50
|3,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.