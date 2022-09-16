Disney CEO Bob Chapek Is Taking Heat but Making the Right Decisions for Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The boo birds weren't many, but they were clearly audible in voicing their disdain when Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Chapek was introduced to the stage during the D23 Expo this past weekend. It's sloppy etiquette, but the act of disrespect isn't exactly a surprise. The D23 Expo is an event for diehard Disney fans, and a lot of them aren't pleased with the money-making decisions that Chapek has made in his two and a half years at the helm. The rub is that it's not up to the superfans to decide if Chapek goes or stays. The fans may know the words to every song in Encanto -- not just "We Don't Talk About Bruno" -- and can recite the entire Haunted Mansion attraction preshow narration, but it's Disney's board of directors that felt comfortable enough in Chapek to extend him as CEO through 2025. Image source: Disney.