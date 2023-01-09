Disney CEO Bob Iger Asks Employees To Return To Office For Four Days A Week: CNBC

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Company (DIS) CEO Robert Iger has reportedly told the company's hybrid employees that they must return to corporate offices four days a week starting March 1.

The news was reported by CNBC, citing an email obtained by the wire. In the email, Iger explains about the importance of in-person collaboration.

"As I've been meeting with teams throughout the company over the past few months, I've been reminded of the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with," Iger wrote.

"As you've heard me say many times, creativity is the heart and soul of who we are and what we do at Disney. And in a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together, nor the opportunity to grow professionally by learning from leaders and mentors," he added.

Iger's new decision comes just two months after he returned to the top position at the company. In November, Iger returned as CEO, succeeding Bob Chapek, who has stepped down from his position. Iger served the company for more than four decades, including 15 years as its CEO.