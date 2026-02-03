Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
|
03.02.2026 19:28:53
Disney CEO Bob Iger to Retire. Parks Chief Josh D'Amaro Will Head the House of Mouse. Here's What Investors Need to Know
In a press release on Tuesday, the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced a long-rumored leadership change. The company revealed that Josh D'Amaro, head of Disney's Experiences segment, will be appointed CEO, effective March 18, 2026, to coincide with the company's annual meeting. D'Amaro will succeed storied CEO Bob Iger, who will assume the role of senior advisor and remain on Disney's board until his planned retirement on Dec. 31. At the same time, Disney Entertainment co-chair Dana Walden has been named to the newly created post of president and chief creative officer, heading up the company's media, news, and content strategies. Walden will report directly to D'Amaro.Image source: The Walt Disney Company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IGER Inc. Registered Shs
Analysen zu IGER Inc. Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IGER Inc. Registered Shs
|1 200,00
|0,00%
|Walt Disney
|90,59
|-0,57%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|2 480,00
|2,27%