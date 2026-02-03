Walt Disney Aktie

Walt Disney für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.02.2026 19:28:53

Disney CEO Bob Iger to Retire. Parks Chief Josh D'Amaro Will Head the House of Mouse. Here's What Investors Need to Know

In a press release on Tuesday, the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced a long-rumored leadership change. The company revealed that Josh D'Amaro, head of Disney's Experiences segment, will be appointed CEO, effective March 18, 2026, to coincide with the company's annual meeting. D'Amaro will succeed storied CEO Bob Iger, who will assume the role of senior advisor and remain on Disney's board until his planned retirement on Dec. 31. At the same time, Disney Entertainment co-chair Dana Walden has been named to the newly created post of president and chief creative officer, heading up the company's media, news, and content strategies. Walden will report directly to D'Amaro.Image source: The Walt Disney Company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IGER Inc. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IGER Inc. Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IGER Inc. Registered Shs 1 200,00 0,00% IGER Inc. Registered Shs
Walt Disney 90,59 -0,57% Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs 2 480,00 2,27% Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB-Zinsentscheid im Blick: ATX eröffnet im Minus -- Ruhiger Start für DAX -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendiert, zeigt sich der deutsche Leitindex wenig bewegt. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Donnerstag rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen