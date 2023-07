Disney CEO Bob Iger's Comments Lead To Speculation Of Asset Sale, Sending The Mouse's Stock Price To COVID-19 Lows

Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CEO Bob Iger has recently been the subject of criticism from the creative community for his comments on the ongoing strike by Hollywood writers and actors. Iger, who has long been admired by both Wall Street and his employees, has been accused of being “tone deaf” and unrealistic in his economic expectations.At the heart of the controversy is Iger’s sudden change in demeanor, which many believe is linked to a potential sale of Disney, The Wrap reports.As of Thursday afternoon, shares of Disney have declined to $85.34, hitting a new low for 2023 and coming close to the lows seen in December 2022 ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel