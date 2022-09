Disney Channels Amazon: Could This Stock Be Any More of a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the streaming wars intensify, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is exploring whether a membership loyalty program like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime could not only drive more viewers to its Disney+ service, but serve as a vehicle to boost sales at theme parks, resorts, cruises, and stores. Dubbed "Disney Prime" by insiders, according to The Wall Street Journal, Disney hopes it will allow the company to hit its aggressive streaming service subscriber targets as well as maintain the attendance growth it has achieved at its theme parks, especially if a global recession strikes.Few companies enjoy the synergies Disney does -- a movie generates toys and theme park rides that creates a long tail of revenue growth -- so by offering discounts and perks in one seamless package, the entertainment giant could keep its sales juggernaut going.