Disney/Charter Cable Deal Is a Win-Win

Sports fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Disney (NYSE: DIS) reached a deal with Charter (NASDAQ: CHTR) to keep ESPN on the cable provider. And this will be a win-win, as Travis Hoium highlights in this video. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 8, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 11, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel