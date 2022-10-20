|
20.10.2022 15:25:35
Disney, Chase, Visa Announce Multi-Year Extension For Disney Visa Card Programs
(RTTNews) - Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer in the U.S., The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and Visa (V) on Thursday announced a multi-year extension of the Disney Visa Card, Disney Premier Visa Card and Disney Visa Debit Card programs.
The three companies have worked together to offer Disney Cardmembers exclusive benefits, rewards, experiences and perks that enhance their relationship with the Disney brand for nearly two decades.
In anticipation of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Co. in 2023, the companies also announced that a new, limited-edition card design for the Disney Premier Visa Card will be released in January 2023.
The new offering will be the first Disney co-brand card made of metal and available to new and existing Disney Premier Visa Cardmembers only during the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|118,16
|-0,82%
|Visa Inc.
|190,74
|-0,16%
|Walt Disney
|100,04
|-0,60%
