Disney Could Be Headed for a $10 Billion Payday. Should You Buy the Stock?

Disney (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Iger made news back in July when he said the entertainment company was preparing to sell non-core assets, including its linear TV businesses. That could include ABC, one of the big three broadcasting networks, or a range of other properties, including local television affiliates, cable networks, and international networks. Iger said ESPN was off the table, though he would consider taking on additional minority partners for the sports media empire, of which Hearst owns 20%. Since then, media reports have swirled of bids for ABC and related properties in the $10 billion range, though there's been no update on those since September. However, Disney now seems to be poised to cash in on its first major asset sale as it's reportedly near a deal to sell its Indian operations.