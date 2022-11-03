Disney Cruise Line Adds New Characters and Entertainment to Marvel Day at Sea aboard the Disney Dream in 2023

More than 30 Super Heroes and Villains assemble for a one-of-a-kind adventure at seas

CELEBRATION, Fla. , Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Cruise Line guests will be transported to a new realm of possibilities when the Marvel Universe assembles in all-new ways aboard Marvel Day at Sea sailings in 2023. Setting sail January through March from Miami, these epic vacations will debut new characters and shows that unlock the inner Super Heroes in lifelong Marvel fans and newcomers alike.

Marvel Day at Sea combines the thrills of renowned Marvel comics, films and animated series, with the excitement of a Disney cruise. During one action-packed day aboard the Disney Dream, the event features all-day entertainment including meet-and-greets, stage shows, film and TV screenings, special merchandise, themed food and beverage offerings, and activities for families, kids and adults.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded, so has the roster of fan-favorite characters and stories that will embark aboard Marvel Day at Sea cruises in 2023. For the first time ever, more than 30 Marvel Super Heroes and Villains will be featured in new heroic encounters and live entertainment throughout the event:

Guests will interact with some of the mightiest Marvel Super Heroes and the menacing foes who oppose them, including the debut of Captain America Sam Wilson , Mighty Thor , Shang-Chi , Ms. Marvel , Ant-Man and the Wasp , Kate Bishop and more. Returning fan-favorites include Spider-Man , Iron Man , Black Panther , Captain Marvel , Thor , Loki and Black Widow .

, , , , and , and more. Returning fan-favorites include , , , , , and . A brand-new take on "Heroes Unite" — the signature nighttime spectacular featuring special effects, stunts and pyrotechnics — will assemble an unprecedented line-up of Marvel characters for a time-warping, multiverse-spanning adventure. The action will culminate in an epic battle with never-before-seen villains on a Disney Cruise Line ship.

— the signature nighttime spectacular featuring special effects, stunts and pyrotechnics — will assemble an unprecedented line-up of Marvel characters for a time-warping, multiverse-spanning adventure. The action will culminate in an epic battle with on a Disney Cruise Line ship. New in the Walt Disney Theatre, " Strange Academy: A Spellbinding Spectacular" will keep families on the edge of their seats with demonstrations of the power of the mystic arts. The show will feature Doctor Strange , the powerful witch Agatha Harkness and the first-ever appearance of Sorcerer Supreme Wong .

will keep families on the edge of their seats with demonstrations of the power of the mystic arts. The show will feature , the powerful witch and the first-ever appearance of Sorcerer Supreme . Young recruits will sharpen their super hero skills during an all-new, interactive training experience with Captain America Steve Rogers , Black Widow, Hawkeye and Kate Bishop held on the upper decks and in the kids' club.

Returning to Marvel Day at Sea, guests are invited to suit up as their favorite Marvel Super Hero or Villain for an exciting costume bash; join favorite Disney friends for a high-energy party on the upper decks during Mickey and Minnie's Super Hero Celebration; dance the night away with Star-Lord and Gamora at the adult-exclusive Ravagers Dance Party; and more.

In addition to this action-packed day at sea, guests aboard these special sailings will enjoy all the fun and relaxation of a tropical Disney cruise vacation – from world-class entertainment and themed dining for families to dedicated spaces for guests of all ages.

Marvel Day at Sea will take place on nine five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Miami in early 2023.

Departing Jan. 7 , Jan. 21 , Feb. 4 , Feb. 18 and March 4, 2023 , the Western Caribbean itinerary features Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Disney's private island in the Bahamas , Castaway Cay.

, , , and , the itinerary features and Disney's private island in the , Castaway Cay. Departing Jan. 16 , Jan. 30 , Feb. 13 and Feb. 27, 2023 , the Western Caribbean itinerary includes stops at Cozumel, Mexico and Castaway Cay.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

