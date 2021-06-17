Disney Cruise Line Offers More Holiday Cheer Than Ever Before in Fall 2022

Families can celebrate Halloween and the holidays at sea with a variety of itineraries from Florida, New York, Texas and California

CELEBRATION, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The magic of the holidays returns to Disney Cruise Line in the fall of 2022 with Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime Cruises across the fleet, including the first fall season on the all-new Disney Wish. With cruises departing from Florida, New York, Texas and California, guests will have many opportunities to experience holidays at sea with Disney Cruise Line.

"With five ships setting sail in fall 2022 from different homeports around the country, we are excited to offer more ways than ever before for families to make special memories with Disney Cruise Line," said Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line.

Halloween on the High Seas returns to Disney Cruise Line in mid-September through October 2022. On select sailings across the fleet, guests can dress up and join Disney characters in their Halloween costumes at Mickey's Mouse-querade Party; enjoy themed food, beverages and crafts; and immerse themselves in a ghostly ship takeover with elaborate decor and a magical Pumpkin Tree.

From early November through December, the Disney Cruise Line fleet is decked from bow-to-stern with holiday cheer and entertainment during Very Merrytime Cruises. Holiday magic is unwrapped for the whole family with festive holiday decor, favorite characters in their finest holiday attire and a special visit from none other than Santa Claus.

Bookings open to the public June 24, 2021. More details can be found on disneycruise.com.

Tropical Escapes from Florida

In fall 2022, the Disney Wish and Disney Fantasy will embark on guest-favorite itineraries out of Port Canaveral, Florida, while the Disney Dream continues to sail from Miami.

The Disney Wish will continue its inaugural season with its first-ever fall and holiday sailings, offering a series of three- and four-night voyages to the Bahamas, while the Disney Fantasy will offer six-, seven- and eight-night vacations to the eastern and western Caribbean.

The Disney Dream will take guests on four- and five-night Bahamian itineraries and five-night Caribbean cruises to either Grand Cayman or Cozumel, Mexico.

All sailings from Port Canaveral and Miami will include a stop at Castaway Cay, Disney's private island paradise outfitted for family fun and relaxation and brimming with special Disney touches.

Caribbean Cruises from San Juan

The Disney Magic will sail out of San Juan, Puerto Rico, for two special itineraries in early November. A seven-night southern Caribbean sailing will visit Antigua, St. Lucia, Aruba and Bonaire, while a following six-night voyage will feature stops in St. Thomas and Falmouth, Jamaica.

Baja Peninsula Voyages from California

Spooktacular sailings return to California in late September with Halloween on the High Seas cruises to the Baja Peninsula from San Diego. The Disney Wonder will host three-, four-, five- and seven-night vacations from southern California, allowing guests to celebrate the Halloween season at sea while taking in the mesmerizing beauty of Mexico.

Sailings to Bermuda and Canada from New York

The Disney Magic returns to New York in late September for a series of Halloween on the High Seas sailings to Bermuda and Canada. Guests can visit Bermuda's pink sand beaches and colorful coral reefs on five-night vacations or set their sights for a special six-night cruise to the Canadian ports of New Brunswick and Halifax that includes a stop in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Vacations to Bahamas and Caribbean from Texas

The Disney Magic will visit Galveston, Texas, in late November for a variety of five- and seven-night Very Merrytime Cruises. Guests can experience the magic of the holidays on western Caribbean itineraries with ports of call that include Cozumel and Progreso, Mexico; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Grand Cayman.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disney-cruise-line-offers-more-holiday-cheer-than-ever-before-in-fall-2022-301315024.html

SOURCE Disney Cruise Line