Disney Crushed Earnings, but Is the Magic Gone?

Who knew Moana's line "no one knows, how far it goes" would prove painfully prophetic as to the extent of Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) price hikes?For the quarter ended Jan. 1, 2022, which for Disney is Q1 fiscal year 2022 (FY22), per-capita spending at Disney's domestic parks was up more than 40% compared to Q1 FY19. Park attendees may be grumbling about prices, but shareholders of this blue-chip stock certainly don't mind.Disney's stock price rose as much as 7% on Thursday thanks to better-than-expected park performance and 11.8 million new Disney+ subscribers, compared to 7 million expected.