Disney Flinched: 3 Things Investors Need to Know About Its Deal With Charter's Spectrum

The standoff between Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and cable company Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) is finally over! On Monday, the two organizations came to a pricing agreement that both could live with , restoring Spectrum Cable's programming from Disney 's television network ABC, The Disney Channel, and perhaps most notably, from sports-focused ESPN.Usually, when Disney gets into a rumble with a pay-TV provider that makes it to the programming blackout stage, the eventual deal that ends it firmly favors the House of Mouse. Not so, this time. Charter got everything it wanted for its Spectrum cable service, and Disney made several surprising concessions.The implications of those concessions make Disney stock look like a tougher one to own from here on out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel