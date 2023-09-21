|
21.09.2023 16:15:00
Disney Gave Investors 60 Billion Reasons to Buy
In this video, I will be talking about Disney (NYSE: DIS), specifically the announcement that will see the company invest $60 billion in its Disney parks, experiences, and products segment over the next 10 years. I will explain in this video why this is good news for long-term investors.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Sept. 19, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 21, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
