|
12.07.2022 12:12:00
Disney Has a Monster Advantage Over Netflix in the Streaming Wars. Here's Why
The streaming wars have intensified over the past couple of months as more companies enter the fray with a limited number of target customers. Huge new membership numbers during the early stages of the pandemic have made it more challenging to add more on top of that, and each company is pouring money into content and distribution in the race to the top.The two leaders right now are Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), which has dominated the industry for years and boasts more than 220 million subscriptions, and Disney (NYSE: DIS), which has grown its paid customer base to more than 205 million over the past three years. As both companies up their game, there's a major advantage that Disney has over Netflix, and investors shouldn't overlook this.Netflix is facing a lot of pressure due to investing in content, and those costs have to be covered by subscriptions. Investors may not realize that for years, Netflix was able to record profits even though it was cash-flow negative due to amortization . In other words, subscription fees alone were not able to cover the costs of content production. You can't make those expenses disappear, which is why they showed up as cash outflows.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Netflix Inc.mehr Analysen
|07.07.22
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.06.22
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.22
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.22
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.22
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.06.22
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.22
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.22
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.22
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.03.22
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.01.22
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.01.22
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.21
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.22
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.07.20
|Netflix Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.07.22
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.06.22
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.05.22
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.04.22
|Netflix Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Netflix Inc.
|175,00
|-1,43%
|Walt Disney
|93,98
|-0,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionsängste bremsen: Wall Street etwas höher -- ATX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- DAX lässt Verluste zum Feierabend hinter sich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich unter Druck
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag minimal schwächer. Der deutsche Markt wagte sich aus der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street sind am Dienstag teilweise Zuschläge zu beobachten. An den größten Börsen in Fernost dominierten die Verkäufer.