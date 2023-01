Disney Has a New Chairman -- and a Proxy Fight on Its Hands

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

"The only constant in life is change," as the old saying goes. That seems to be particularly appropriate when applied to Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) in recent months.In late November, Disney shareholders sent up a collective cheer at the return of iconic CEO Bob Iger, who returned to run the House of Mouse after a nearly two-year hiatus. Iger immediately set to work, unwinding a sweeping reorganization initiated by former CEO Bob Chapek before his very public ouster. Several other recent developments bear Iger's fingerprints, including some fan-friendly changes to theme park policies and a requirement that employees return to the office at least four days per week. Today, two new developments greeted Disney investors. The company has elected a chairman of the board, and an activist investor is picking a fight with the house that Mickey built.