Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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12.05.2026 10:15:00
Disney Has a Trick Up Its Sleeve. Should You Buy the Stock Now?
Could a "super-app" be the answer to Disney's (NYSE: DIS) lackluster growth?At a recent investor presentation, newly minted CEO Josh D'Amaro revealed plans to unify the Disney experience into one digital application. From streaming to theme park bookings, merchandise, and other content, the new "super-app" will be personalized for the user while also bringing together all aspects of the Disney universe. Image source: Disney.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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