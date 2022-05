Disney Has an Ace in The Hole for 2022, and It's Not What You Think

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On May 6, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It marks Disney's first major blockbuster of 2022 after two years where Disney was pressured to release its films solely through Disney+ or incur much lower box office ticket sales.Lightyear is expected to come out on June 17, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, Pinocchio in the fall, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 11, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in December, and Avatar 2 on Dec. 16. This list includes only the major blockbusters and leaves out highly anticipated releases on Disney+, such as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which premieres May 27. 2022 could end up being one of Disney's biggest blockbuster years of all time and put the company closer to its record 2019 form -- a year in which it grossed over $3.7 billion at the box office and raked in $11.1 billion in sales for its studio entertainment segment. Here's a reminder of just how powerful Disney's movie business is and why it could be a key driver that Disney investors should pay attention to in the years to come.Continue reading