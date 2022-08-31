|
31.08.2022 11:35:00
Disney Investors Should Watch Warner Bros. Discovery Closely
While the number of streaming video options seems to continue to expand every year, consumers will have at least one fewer streamer to scroll through next summer. Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) will merge Discovery+ and HBO Max starting next year, integrating the content from both services into a single platform.Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) may follow. It has the right to acquire the remaining 30% ownership of Hulu from Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) starting in 2024, or Comcast may force a sale to Disney. Activist investor Dan Loeb is pushing Disney to acquire Comcast's stake even sooner. With 100% ownership of Hulu, Disney could move to integrate the service with Disney+.As such, Disney investors need to pay attention to how things play out at Warner Bros. Discovery.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!