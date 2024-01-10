10.01.2024 17:55:00

Disney Is Already Winning the Proxy Battle

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is getting ready to defend its life on several fronts. It's no longer just Nelson Peltz from Trian Fund Management throwing stones at the House of Mouse. At least three other activists are setting the stage for a proxy battle ahead of the media giant's upcoming annual shareholder meeting.It's not a surprise that Disney is in the crosshairs. The stock has fallen well short of the market in each of the last three years, shedding more than half of its value since its early 2021 peak. The return of a popular CEO halfway through the slump hasn't helped turn the bearish sentiment around. It doesn't mean that things will get messy, even if the hourglass sand is starting to thin out heading into the springtime showdown.Disney is generating record revenue right now, but it doesn't mean that it's at its best. Profitability is well below its fiscal 2018 peak. It's struggling to grow its flagship media networks and iconic studios businesses. Its ascending streaming business is drawn to red like a bull.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen

08.01.24 Walt Disney Buy UBS AG
05.09.23 Walt Disney Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.23 Walt Disney Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.02.23 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.11.22 Walt Disney Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walt Disney 81,31 -0,39% Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs 2 480,00 2,27% Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- ATX schließlich schwächer -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. Anleger an der Wall Street hielten sich zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.

Nachrichten