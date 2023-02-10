|
10.02.2023 14:46:00
Disney Is Bringing Its Dividend Back: Here's What You Should Know.
Media and theme-park giant Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) made some big headlines on Wednesday afternoon when it reported its fiscal first-quarter financial results. Not only were revenue and adjusted earnings per share both higher than analysts' average estimates for the two metrics, but the company said it's cutting 7,000 jobs and restructuring its business to reduce expenses and improve focus.But perhaps the most important piece of information from the report for dividend investors was news that the company plans to reinstate a regular cash payout later this year. Here's what we know about Disney's potential upcoming dividend, including the reasons for its reinstatement, the timeline, and what to expect from the payout.Disney's fiscal first-quarter results were solid. Revenue rose 8% year over year. But what's telling about the results is just how strong the growth was in Disney's segment theme-park business.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!