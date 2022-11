Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After nearly a century, Disney (NYSE: DIS) has become synonymous with entertainment. The company's family-friendly theme parks, products, and media entertainment have long been a staple for consumers around the world. Disney has evolved and changed with the times, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its successful foray into the streaming-video market.Disney+ has gone from a budding start-up to an industry powerhouse in just three short years, boasting more than 164 million subscribers worldwide. Add another 43 million Hulu viewers, and Disney's 207 million subscribers are within striking distance of industry leader Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), with 223 million. Investors expect Disney to overtake Netflix's subscriber count in the coming years.Yet recent events and pressure from Wall Street could push the company into taking one of the biggest risks in Disney's long and storied history -- a move that could easily backfire, setting the company's progress back by years.Continue reading