Disney Is Crushing the Box Office, but Will It Last?

After a record 2019 where Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) raked in 33.3% of domestic gross box -office revenue, the media mogul's momentum was muted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Disney hopes to reverse the trend this year with a stacked slate of highly anticipated films and exclusive Disney+ content.It is off to a great start with the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the positive reception of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. But the company is losing money on its international parks as lockdowns weigh on its bottom line. Moreover, the company is missing out on key box office revenue streams from some of its largest international markets -- namely China.Here's a look at what Disney has in store for fans this year, as well as how its exposure to international audiences factors into the investment thesis.Continue reading