Disney Is Diving Into Web 3.0 and the Metaverse: Here's What That Means

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Imagine being at Disney World and interacting with your favorite Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) characters through the power of augmented reality, buying limited non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from your favorite movies, or actually being in the movie and having a first-person experience. This is where Disney is headed. For decades, Disney has made a name for itself as one of the premier entertainment companies. It has cultivated a business model around not only movies, but also amusement parks, resorts, and cruise lines. Now the company is taking its next step in its evolution to continue entertaining millions.A recent job posting hints that Disney is betting that the metaverse, NFTs, and blockchain technology will become a new opportunity for the company to grow. You will see these terms collectively referred to as Web 3.0. Continue reading