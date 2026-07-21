Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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21.07.2026 22:38:00
Disney Is Down 15% in 2026. With Netflix Stumbling, Is the House of Mouse a Contrarian Streaming Buy?
Netflix gave streaming investors a jolt last week. The industry leader reported second-quarter results that were fine on their own, but its forecast called for revenue growth to slow again in the third quarter, and the stock, already deep in a yearlong slide, fell further on Friday.Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) shareholders know the feeling. Shares of the entertainment giant have fallen about 15% in 2026, to roughly $96 as of this writing, and they trade about 22% off their 52-week high.But there's an irony in the timing. While the market frets over the streaming leader's slowing growth, Disney's own streaming business has been moving the other direction -- toward faster growth and higher profits.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Walt Disney
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20.07.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walt Disney-Aktie: Hätte sich ein Walt Disney-Investment vor 10 Jahren inzwischen rentiert? (finanzen.at)
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20.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones beginnt die Montagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
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17.07.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones gibt am Nachmittag nach (finanzen.at)
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16.07.26
|Disney-Aktie mit Chancen: Wells Fargo nennt die entscheidende Voraussetzung (finanzen.at)
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15.07.26
|Paramount and Disney are chasing a pre-stream pipe dream (Financial Times)
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13.07.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones mittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Walt Disney von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
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09.07.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)