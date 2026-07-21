Walt Disney Aktie

Walt Disney für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

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21.07.2026 22:38:00

Disney Is Down 15% in 2026. With Netflix Stumbling, Is the House of Mouse a Contrarian Streaming Buy?

Netflix gave streaming investors a jolt last week. The industry leader reported second-quarter results that were fine on their own, but its forecast called for revenue growth to slow again in the third quarter, and the stock, already deep in a yearlong slide, fell further on Friday.Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) shareholders know the feeling. Shares of the entertainment giant have fallen about 15% in 2026, to roughly $96 as of this writing, and they trade about 22% off their 52-week high.But there's an irony in the timing. While the market frets over the streaming leader's slowing growth, Disney's own streaming business has been moving the other direction -- toward faster growth and higher profits.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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