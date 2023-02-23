|
23.02.2023 12:39:00
Disney Is Down 33% From Its High. Time to Buy?
The market certainly loved the return of Bob Iger as Disney's (NYSE: DIS) interim CEO. Even activist investor Nelson Peltz jumped on board by ending his proxy fight after the entertainment giant said it would slash $5.5 billion in annual costs by the end of 2024.Although Disney stock has given back some of the gains it made in the aftermath of the announcement, shares are still up 21% year to date, and most analysts remain upbeat about the company's future, maintaining a buy rating on the stock.Image source: Disney.Continue reading
