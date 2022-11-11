|
11.11.2022 15:23:00
Disney is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?
It would be hard to look at the media properties owned by The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and not be impressed. From Star Wars to Mickey Mouse, the company owns iconic brands. So why is the stock down 50% since a recent peak in early 2021? Although it's too soon to make a final call, this is one story that may not have a happy ending soon.Disney's stock plunged in early 2020 when the coronavirus started to spread around the world -- and for good reason. Running amusement parks is a huge business for the media company. Making movies is vital to results too, which was another problem given that social distancing requirements resulted in movie theaters getting shuttered. The company ended up eliminating its dividend, which was an appropriate, though dramatic, move that highlighted just how bad things had gotten during the pandemic.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.02.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|91,87
|4,15%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|6 900,00
|3,73%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.