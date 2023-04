Disney Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There has been some pep in the step of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) shareholders since Bob Iger resumed his role as CEO. Disney stock is up 10% since his return to the helm was announced in mid-November, doubling the market's 5% gain in that time . There are still a lot of steps forward to take for Disney. The shares are trading for half as much as they were when the House of Mouse peaked just north of $200 in early 2021. That was a different time, of course. Wall Street was mesmerized by the meteoric rise of Disney+ and the potential of Disney as a post-pandemic reopening play. The narrative has changed since then, but can investors still live happily ever after? Let's go over why now could be a good time to buy shares.Continue reading