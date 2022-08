Disney Just Broke an Important Record -- What's It Mean for Investors?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Every year, media companies like Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) sell advertising space at up-front ad-sales events. And this year, even though it's roughly 100 years old, Disney set a new company record -- it locked in $9 billion in up-front commitments from advertisers. But this story isn't about Disney.Connected-TV (CTV) platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and streaming service Peacock also secured record up-front commitments. But it's not about Roku's or Peacock's up-front sales either.This story is about why investors need to be invested in the ongoing rise of streaming.Continue reading