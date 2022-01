Disney Just Did Something That Hasn't Happened in More Than 26 Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In recent years, Disney (NYSE: DIS) animation has been enjoying something of a renaissance. Over the past several years, the House of Mouse has released a number of critically acclaimed and fan-favorite animated hits, including Frozen, Zootopia, Moana, and Raya and the Last Dragon.These masterful tales harkened back to earlier successes and have been the talk of Disney fans and investors alike. Many have likened the recent string of hits to Disney's critically and commercially successful period that began in the late 1980s. The company released a series of animated chart-toppers, including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King, among others. Each was an instant classic and added to Disney's already sizable treasure trove of intellectual property.Now, Disney's latest animated powerhouse -- Encanto -- has broken a record that has stood for nearly three decades.