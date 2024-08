Disney Just Made a Game-Changing Move. Here's What You Need to Know.

A lot of news has come from The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) this month, with a highly anticipated earnings release posted on Aug. 7 and its annual D23 fan event held just days ago. Much of its announcements have been positive, with the company beating earnings expectations and turning a profit in streaming for the first time.Encouraging growth and multiple box office wins have led Disney 's executives to make a move that illustrates a vote of confidence in the company's future. In the coming years, it will make a hefty investment in the United Kingdom and continental Europe to produce movies and television shows for the big screen and its streaming platform, Disney+.The decision comes after two mega wins at the box office. Disney was the only company to earn $1 billion in ticket sales this year, and it hasn't just done this once in 2024, but twice. The company has come back strong this year and could be on a promising growth path.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool