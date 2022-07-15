|
15.07.2022 17:59:02
Disney Just Partnered With This Big Crypto Project
On Thursday, Disney (NYSE: DIS) made some big waves, announcing the participants in its 2022 Accelerator Program. This program, aimed at growing Disney's market share in the growing non-fungible token (NFT), artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR) sectors, actually saw the company bring in a crypto project to partner with.Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) was the lone crypto participant chosen to take part in this program. Accordingly, Polygon's MATIC token has seen rapid rises over the past two days. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, this token appreciated 7.4% over the past 24 hours alone. Since its weekly low this week, Polygon's cryptocurrency MATIC is up more than 30% at the time of writing.It's certainly notable that Disney is making innovation a top priority. The company is loaded with intellectual property and is clearly looking to leverage it however it can, including in ways that many investors may not have envisaged. Continue reading
