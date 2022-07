Disney Just Raised Its Sports Streaming Prices -- Here's Why That's a Genius Move

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has announced a price increase for its ESPN+ streaming service. Starting Aug. 23, the cost of the stand-alone sports streamer will rise from $6.99 per month to $9.99, while those on an annual plan will go from paying $69.99 to $99.99 each year. Those who pay for the Disney Bundle -- which comprises Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ -- will not experience a price rise.The chatter around Walt Disney's approach to live sports streaming has been a point of curiosity among sports fans and investors for a while. In 2015, former CEO Bob Iger posited a full-featured ESPN streaming service was a few years out, while current CEO Bob Chapek told investors earlier this year that such an option would be "the ultimate fan offering." Still, Walt Disney is yet to make a move -- but it's feasible the ESPN+ price could represent the first steps in that direction.Image source: Getty Images.