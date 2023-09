Disney Just Slashed Its Streaming Subscriber Target. Should You Be Worried?

Disney+, the flagship streaming service from Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), dazzled Wall Street investors through its early stages. The company blew past the initial subscriber forecast of 10 million at its launch in November 2019, and sign-ups continued to soar through the pandemic. However, more recently, subscriber growth has hit a wall and Disney has jacked up prices on its streaming services to make up for a large shortfall on the bottom line.Now, according to Bloomberg, Disney says that it will fall short of earlier subscriber targets it had given for 2024. In August 2022, it was aiming for 215 million-245 million subscribers at Disney+ by the following year. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel