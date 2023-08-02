Disney Kicks Off "Wonder of Princess” Month in August With Magical Lineup of New Collaborations

Today, Disney kicks off its "Wonder of Princess” festivities, as part of the on-going celebration of 100 years of Disney, with a magical line-up of new Consumer Product, Games and Publishing offerings that fans can expect to find this August. The month-long celebration of the iconic Disney Princess brand and its beloved characters will culminate with the return of World Princess Week, a global extravaganza that highlights the impact of the timeless magic and beloved storytelling of Disney Princess characters.

All-new Disney Princess offerings hitting the market throughout August range from interactive toys, adult collectibles, stylish apparel for kids and adults, to digital and Disney+ content, games additions, publishing titles and more. The lineup includes products for fans of all ages from brands including Janie and Jack, Samii Ryan, Corkcicle, Loungefly, JAKKS Pacific, and Mattel.

NEW DISNEY PRINCESS PRODUCTS FROM SHOPDISNEY

To kick off festivities, new Disney Story Dolls from shopDisney.com are available today online and at select shopping destinations at Disney Parks. Retailing at $29.99, the dolls feature an additional outfit and various accessories, and are wrapped in packaging that can also be used as a coloring and activity sheet. Young fans can also get cozy in new sleepwear available on shopDisney, inspired by beloved Disney Princess characters.

NEW CONTENT AND PRODUCTS FROM DISNEY PRINCESS AND LEGO

Disney Princess and LEGO fans can stream a brand new special, "LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest”, debuting exclusively on Disney+, August 18. In this special, Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel set off on an adventure when they are each unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. The Princess characters work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms. For more new content, viewers can also stream a new ‘Making Wonder’ Episode, premiering today on the Disney YouTube channel, where the hosts team up with youth leaders from Girl Up, a girl-centered leadership development initiative focusing on equity for girls and women established by the United Nations Foundation, using LEGO® Bricks to build a one-of-a-kind Disney Castle. Fans can also shop Disney Princess LEGO sets including the Ultimate Adventure Castle, featured in the Disney+ Special, and all-new sets-- Disney Castle, Princess Enchanted Journey, Aurora’s Castle and Cinderella and Prince Charming’s Castle.

NEW DISNEY PRINCESS-INSPIRED TOYS FOR BOTH KIDS AND THE DISNEY COLLECTOR

For the first-time, Disney and Mattel’s premium doll brand American Girl® have come together to create a limited-edition series of three, enchanting Disney Princess dolls (Belle, Jasmine, Rapunzel), as part of the American Girl Collector Series. The 18-inch dolls, available today on americangirl.com, come dressed in their exquisitely detailed signature outfits, embellished with more than 100 Swarovski® crystals.

Additional products from Mattel and JAKKS Pacific will also roll out globally throughout the month. New toys from Mattel include the Disney Princess Royal Color Reveal Assortment, Disney Princess Story Stackers, the Disney Princess Magical Adventures Castle, as well as Mattel Creations’ Royal Radiance and Disney Collector Dolls for the adult fan. JAKKS Pacific is launching the new, interactive Disney Princess Style Collection Fresh Prep Gourmet Kitchen, the Disney Princess Ultimate Castle Princess Magical Jewelry Box that plays "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes,” and refreshed Disney Princess Role Play Dresses, featuring beautiful platinum holofoil print skirts to commemorate Disney’s 100th Anniversary celebration.

NEW MINDFULNESS AND SLEEP CONTENT FROM DISNEY PRINCESS AND CALM

To empower kids to go back-to-school with confidence, Disney and Calm are bringing the inspirational stories and beloved magic of the Disney Princess characters to families with new mindfulness and sleep content, available exclusively on Calm. The robust new series of content is designed to help kids and their parents head into the new school year with confidence, encourage enjoyment and rest at bedtime and help make mindfulness a priority for families. The content includes three Sleep Stories, five meditations, and six soundscapes featuring Disney Princess characters such as Moana, Rapunzel, Tiana, Jasmine, Ariel, and more.

NEW PUBLISHING TITLES CELEBRATING DISNEY PRINCESS

New titles launching from Disney Publishing Worldwide include A Twisted Tale Anthology, featuring sixteen short stories with new twists on fan-favorite Disney films. The Queen’s Council: Realm of Wonders and The Queen’s Council: Feather and Flame are both part of a sweeping young adult fantasy series where Disney’s Princess characters grow up, and learn to rule. Book lovers of all ages can also pick up copies of Disney Princess Tea Parties Cookbook to try over 50 kid-friendly and easy-to-follow recipes inspired by Disney Princess characters, or A Disney Princess Journey Through History, taking readers around the world and back to experience the true historical times that inspired. Lastly, readers can step into a new realm with Mirrorverse: Pure of Heart by Delilah S. Dawson, a brand-new book full of endless adventure, based on the popular team-based Action Role-Playing Game Disney Mirrorverse.

NEW DISNEY PRINCESS CHARACTER ADDITIONS IN GAMES

Gaming fans will be delighted to find new in-game Disney Princess character offerings as well. Disney Dreamlight Valley welcomes Disney’s Belle to the Valley, where players can explore the all-new Beauty and the Beast realm in the next free content update in September. Disney’s Jasmine is another character addition that will bring a royal racing style to Disney Speedstorm, as a break-out new Racer, coming soon. Disney’s Ariel, Snow White, Belle, and Jasmine also join Minecraft Disney Worlds of Adventure, releasing later this month. Lastly, fans can play the Courage and Kindness Token Quest in Disney Emoji Blitz all month long for the chance to collect the new Platinum Tiana Emoji and many other rare Disney Princess Emojis.

WORLD PRINCESS WEEK FESTIVITIES

Towards the end of the month, rediscover the innovative artistry and timeless stories that have captivated the hearts of generations, and the characters in whom we see our own strengths during World Princess Week. From August 20th – 26th, stay tuned to the Disney Parks Blog and Disney Parks social channels for updates, exclusive content and heartwarming stories from some of the biggest fans of the Disney Princess characters, including families from Make-A-Wish and other wish-granting organizations who will celebrate this year’s World Princess Week at "Once Upon a Wish Party.” This special wish-granting event at Walt Disney World Resort will empower invited guests to live out their Disney Princess-inspired dreams and will be filled with enchanting surprises fit for a hero or heroine.

Fans can use #D100 #WorldPrincessWeek, #BacktoSchoolwithConfidence, and #SharetheWonder to join the conversation; and visit princess.disney.com for more information.

