Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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24.03.2026 05:53:10
Disney Missed Out on Monday's Market Rally. Is It a Red Flag for the Entertainment Giant?
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has seemingly been in flux for the last decade.Over that period, the entertainment giant acquired Fox's entertainment assets, launched Disney+, managed through the pandemic, replaced its CEO, brought back Bob Iger, and now Iger has officially retired, replaced by new CEO Josh D'Amaro.During that time, Disney has retained its primacy in family entertainment and built an impressive streaming business, but the stock has gone nowhere, as it is basically flat over the last decade, while the S&P 500 has more than tripled.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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