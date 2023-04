Disney Needs to Invest Heavily in This Key Area to Help Revive Its Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is a company at an inflection point. The return of Bob Iger to head the company brought layoffs and uncertainty over its business strategy, and more changes will likely come soon.Nonetheless, Disney seems focused on content. This has come at the expense of the growth area that Disney and its shareholders have ignored. Until that part of the company gets more respect, Disney may struggle to prosper.Indeed, platforms like Disney+ and ESPN+ have drawn interest. And even as Disney increases prices, customers have largely stayed on its streaming platforms. However, pricing appears to still lag what Disney used to earn from cable subscribers despite the recent price hikes.