|
16.06.2022 22:42:51
Disney Offers Global Travel Package To All 12 Of Its Parks For $109,995
(RTTNews) - Conglomerate Walt Disney's (DIS) Adventures by Disney has announced a new around-the-world trip for its deep-pocketed fans, with a starting cost of $109,995 per adult.
"Disney Parks Around The World -- A Private Jet Adventure" will take 75 Disney fans around the world in July 2023 for a 24-day trip. The trip which covers 6 countries, includes visits to all the 12 Disney theme parks worldwide, as well as 3 iconic landmarks: the Taj Mahal, Pyramids of Giza and Eiffel Tower.
According to a statement, the "bucket list adventure" also includes a "rare opportunity to be a guest at Summit Skywalker Ranch," founded by "Star Wars" creator George Lucas outside San Francisco.
"You'll travel in luxury via a VIP-configured Boeing 757, operated by Icelandair, with long-range capabilities that allows for direct flights to maximize your time in each destination. You'll also enjoy personal access to experts and staff, who provide fun and fact-filled stories enabling you to be immersed in every location you visit," it adds.
The $109,995 per person price tag is based on two people sharing, with those who travel solo facing an additional surcharge of at least $10,995.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.05.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.11.20
|Walt Disney overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.20
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.05.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.04.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.02.21
|Walt Disney market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.10.20
|Walt Disney Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|90,70
|2,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDeutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen finden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.