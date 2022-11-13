|
13.11.2022 17:15:00
Disney Overtakes Netflix, Again. Who Will Win the Streaming Wars?
Disney stock (NYSE: DIS) got positively battered this week after it released fourth-quarter earnings. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) came in below Wall Street's expectations, with streaming costs exploding as Disney grew its subscriber base. But there were lots of positive signs of progress in the quarter that investors shouldn't ignore. In particular, Disney once again took the lead in subscriber count, toppling rival Netflix. Is it winning the streaming wars? And is it worth the cost? The past few quarters have been a bit of a see-saw as the lead in subscriber count has swung back and forth between Netflix and Disney. Netflix may have a first-mover's edge, but Disney's unmatched content library and creative team provide it with a strong competitive advantage. Continue reading
