Disney Pauses Release Of Films In Russia

(RTTNews) - Hollywood studio Walt Disney Co. (DIS) has halted the theatrical release of its films in Russia following the country's attack on Ukraine.

"Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar," Walt Disney announced in a statement.

"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees," it added.

Besides Walt Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures and Sony also announced that they would not release films in Russia.

Warner Bros. said it was pausing the release of "The Batman," which was slated for release this week, while Sony has postponed all of its planned theatrical releases in the region, including the upcoming "Morbius." Paramount will also not release its upcoming "The Lost City" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2? in Russia.

"The Motion Picture Association stands with the international community in upholding the rule of law and condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the Motion Picture Association said in a statement Monday. "On behalf of our member companies, who lead the film, TV and streaming industry, we express our strongest support for Ukraine's vibrant creative community who, like all people, deserve to live and work peacefully."