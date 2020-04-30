'Disney POP TOWN' launch Disney and Pixar's animation 'Onward' event

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile puzzle game 'Disney POP TOWN' of Sunday TOZ (CEO Jeong-Seop Kim, www.sundaytoz.com) announced on the 29th that it will host Disney and Pixar's animation "Onward" event "Find Phoenix Gem!".

The 'Find the Phoenix Gem!' event starting from April 30th until May 11th, is developed based on the animated movie, 'Onward'. The basic concept for the event is to collect Phoenix Gems in order to get back the main character's missing father. The board is designed to recreate the 'Quest of Yore,' which appears in the movie as well.

Players can get 2 dices by completing daily missions. By rolling the dice, the monster on the board loses its HP and drops Phoenix Gems once defeated. Players are able to get the 'Wilden Lightfoot' Costume(SR) and 'Blazey' Costume(R) as rewards.

Anybody can participate in the event by beating at least 9 Levels in the 'Find the Phoenix Gem!' event. Also, the event will be playable during the whole event period as the board will reset infinitely.

"We have prepared an event to celebrate the release of 'Onward'," said Jeong-hyun Lee, the Lead Producer of the game. "This in-game event will be exciting for both animation and game fans. We hope for players to continue the fantastic 'Onward' adventure in 'Disney POP TOWN' as well."

'Disney POP TOWN' is a mobile puzzle game released globally on October, 2019. It is a mash-up puzzle game including 900 levels of challenging match-3 mechanics featuring the Avatar ability. The game also has a stimulating story presented in 6 different chapters inspired by various Disney franchises.

About SundayToz

Founded in 2009, SundayToz is a Korea-based game distribution and developing company, which provides twenty different mobile puzzle games including the Anipang series. SundayToz prides itself as the number one casual game developer in Korea with its casual and puzzle games downloaded over 100 million times. The company, which has previously released We Bare Bears Match3 Repairs based on We Bare Bears characters, will release its new game Disney Pop Town.

