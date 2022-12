Disney Projects Massive Box Office Success for 'Avatar' Sequel

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.In James Cameron's original Avatar, humans and giant blue aliens warred over the subtly titled fictional interstellar natural resource unobtanium.Now, via sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, Cameron and his Disney overlords appear poised to achieve something seemingly just as unobtainable in 2022: massive box office success . On Thursday, the House of Mouse announced stellar opening day returns of nearly $16 million in 15 overseas markets -- and is projecting a much-needed massive boost to cap off a lackluster year at the theaters.Continue reading