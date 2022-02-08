|
08.02.2022 05:03:38
Disney Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-tender Offer by Tutanota LLC
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by Tutanota LLC (“Tutanota”) to purchase up to 240,000 shares of Disney common stock at a price of $143 per share in cash. Disney recommends that shareholders not tender their shares in response to Tutanota’s unsolicited offer because the offer is conditioned on the closing price per share of Disney’s common stock exceeding $143 per share on the last trading day before the
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!