Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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31.07.2026 10:25:00
Disney Reports Earnings Aug. 5. Here's How Much $25,000 Invested Pays Annually.
A $25,000 investment in Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock would pay about $379 in annual dividend income. This is based on Disney's current $1.50 annualized dividend ($0.75 per share, paid twice per year) and on buying 253 shares at a price of $98.80 per share at the time of writing.The stock has been stuck in a trading range for the last three years and is still trading 51% below its all-time high over five years ago. Weaker margins and heavy spending to support streaming content kept the share price in check.However, the company has been steadily growing its revenue recently. The stock trades at a modest 14 times forward earnings estimates. If Disney's upcoming earnings report on Aug. 5 shows improving margins and growth, investors may finally see a lift in the share price on top of a 1.5% yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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